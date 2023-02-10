Azerbaijan's export amounts to $1.9bn in January

10 February 2023 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s export totaled $1.9bn in January 2023, Azernews reports, per the February export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the export of non-oil-and-gas products amounted to $284.5m in January 2023, which is more than 22.6 percent versus January 2022, according to the export review.

During January 2023, exports of food products amounted to $64.3m, and exports of non-food products equaled $220.2m. Agricultural and agro-industrial products export totaled $67.1m, of which 94 percent contained fruit and vegetable products.

During the reporting period, the export of chemical industry products increased by 11.3 percent, the export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 11.1 times, the export of sugar by 2.5 times, and the export of tea by 2.3 times.

The value created by agro-industrial products, which occupy a significant place in the composition of non-oil and gas exports, increased by 2.7 times compared to the corresponding period of last year.

