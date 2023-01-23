Azernews.Az

Monday January 23 2023

23 January 2023 14:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Georgia's fourth-biggest trade partner

Azerbaijan ranks fourth among Georgia's foreign trade partners after Turkiye, Russia, and China, Azernews reports, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

