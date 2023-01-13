Azernews.Az

AIC's investment portfolio value & total approved investments stands at $141.3m [PHOTO]

13 January 2023 15:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Investment Company's (AIC) investment portfolio value and the total approved investments amount reached AZN240.3 million ($141.3m) by the end of 2022, Azernews reports, referring to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

