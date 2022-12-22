Azerbaijan, IFC discuss public-private partnership in renewable energy

22 December 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed public-private partnerships in renewable energy, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and a delegation led by IFC Country Representative for Azerbaijan Aliya Azimova.

During the meeting, the parties discussed private sector involvement in renewable energy, electricity export, and tariff issues.

AERA Board Chairman Samir Axundov emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in the energy sector. He also informed the meeting participants about the investment projects implemented in the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan, as well as the export opportunities of electricity.

IFC expert on public-private partnership Filip Drapak spoke about the effective impact of public-private partnerships on renewable electricity generation. He also noted that the IFC has extensive experience in attracting private-sector investment in the energy sector.

Azerbaijan became a member of the IFC in 1995. Since then, IFC has implemented a range of advisory projects aimed at encouraging private sector growth and provided $250 million for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

