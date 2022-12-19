Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan closely cooperate in innovative public services

19 December 2022 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are closely cooperating in innovative public services, Justice Minister Akbar Tashkulov said.

He made the remarks at the international forum on “The path to advanced governance: toward sustainable and innovative public services”, Azernews reports.

“Uzbekistan collaborates and exchanges experience with the ASAN service in the innovative public service field. The e-government system, as well as the innovative technology introduction in Uzbekistan, has reached a new level,” he said.

Countries using advanced experience of Azerbaijan

“A number of countries use the advanced experience of Azerbaijan,” UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua said.

He noted that the countries took Azerbaijan’s experience in applying the ASAN Service as a model.

“The ASAN service model has proved its success over the past period. This practice will improve citizen-state relations,” he said.

ASAN Service

Moreover, speaking at the forum, State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev stated that the success of Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service is related to the accessibility and efficiency of its services.

He added that one of the purposes of the ASAN Service was to reduce bureaucracy.

“We share our experience with other countries. A special index has been developed to assess the quality of our work, which gives us the opportunity to improve our services,” he said.

