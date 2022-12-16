Azerbaijan, Qatar cooperation to open up new opportunities for renewable energy dev’t

16 December 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s cooperation with Qatari Nebras Power company will open up new opportunities for the development of renewable energy sources, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov believes.

He made the remarks speaking at the event dedicated to the National Day of Qatar, Azernews reports per Trend.

The minister stated that discussions on cooperation are currently underway with a Qatari company on the implementation of several projects in the energy sector, as well as the construction of a gas turbine power plant.

Parviz Shahbazov added that the ministry’s goals include the development of the country’s liberated territories by turning them into a green energy zone, as well as achieving green growth.

“Our goal is to ensure the development of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, and the cooperation with Nebras Power will open new opportunities in this regard,” he said.

Noting that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar are dynamically developing, he mentioned that a growth dynamic was also observed in the trade turnover in the first ten months of 2022.

“There is a great potential for expanding partnership relations between the two countries in the fields of energy, transport, logistics, mutual investments, and other areas of the economy,” he said.

"#Azerbaijan and #Qatar are friendly countries with high-level relations. We congratulate Qatar on its national holiday and wish peace and prosperity," the minister tweeted.

Moreover, speaking at the event, Qatari Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Khinzab stated that his country is interested in developing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

He underlined that Qatar is committed to developing relations with Azerbaijan and further strengthening the partnership by promoting an increase in trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

“We are proud of the high level of bilateral relations with fraternal Azerbaijan. Next year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties built on the basis of cooperation and mutual interests and backed by mutual respect and trust between the two countries,” he said.

Azerbaijan and Qatar are cooperating in various fields of economy, politics, and other spheres since September 1994. The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $1.6 million in 2021. Qatar was also one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid bloody clashes going in and around Karabakh from late September to early November 2020.

