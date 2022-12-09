Azerbaijan talks funds for its social, economic development strategy for 2022-2026

9 December 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A total of 32.7 billion manat ($19.2 billion) is expected to be required for the implementation of the Strategy for the Social and Economic Development of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026 approved by President Ilham Aliyev on July 22, 2022, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on December 9 at the parliament’s meeting, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, 19.2 billion manat or $11.3 billion (58.7 percent) of the total amount will be directed to ensure the ‘Great Return’ to the liberated lands.

