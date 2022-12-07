Port of Baku joins UN Global Compact to contribute to SDGs implementation

7 December 2022 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku) has been accepted as a member of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact joining the 18 other seaports and port management companies under the initiative of achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and adopting socially responsible policies, Azernews reports.

Through her welcome letter, UN Global Compact Executive Director, UN Assistant Secretary-General Sanda Ojiambo has kindly recognized and congratulated the Port of Baku on this acceptance of participation, and highlighted the UN system’s support of the efforts of the port to embrace the ten universal principles of the UN Global Compact and contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive global economy.

By joining the UN Global Compact, the Port of Baku will closely cooperate with the specialized UN Agencies in the port’s ongoing and perspective sustainability efforts to identify strategies and actions to make the international corridors green, sustainable and resilient in order to strengthen global connectivity.

Prior to joining the UN Global Compact, the Port of Baku’s achievements in the implementation of exemplary solutions for digitalization, operational efficiency and sustainable development have been also endorsed by various prominent international institutions.

In this regard, the port has become the first Green Port (EcoPort) in the region to develop a zero-emissions 2035 Climate Change Action Plan and received the European Seaports Organization’s EcoPort certificate in 2019, which was successfully re-certified in 2021.

Such green initiatives of the Port of Baku promote environmental awareness amongst the ports of the Caspian region and help Azerbaijan reach sustainable development targets.

As of today, with more than 14,000 companies in over 160 countries, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. The UN Global Compact helps businesses to set and fulfill their sustainability agenda by enabling them to connect, learn, lead, communicate, and be recognized for their progress across supply chains, industries and development areas locally, regionally, and globally.

The Port of Baku, as a central logistics and transportation hub of the region, formally strives to align its own operational principals as well as influence its supply chain to adhere to sustainable business practices, hence, contribute to the global sustainable development agenda. The port’s ambition and actions aimed to contribute to eleven of the seventeen SDGs are formally incorporated in its mission statement and action plans.

