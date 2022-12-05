Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss cooperation expansion [PHOTO]

5 December 2022 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have discussed opportunities for boosting economic ties and the expansion of cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the development of relations between the two countries.

"During the meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, we have touched upon the development of the relations between our countries, the strengthening of the economic ties, as well as the expansion of cooperation," Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were established on June 9, 1992. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan was opened on October 18, 2002, and the embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan was opened on October 18, 2002.

In total, 108 documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $105 million in 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz