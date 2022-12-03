Azernews.Az

Saturday December 3 2022

President Phuc: Vietnam wants to import crude oil from Azerbaijan

3 December 2022 12:31 (UTC+04:00)
Vietnam wants to import crude oil from Azerbaijan, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said, Azernews reports.

