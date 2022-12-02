Azerbaijan, EU discuss transport & aviation co-op

2 December 2022 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed cooperation in the transport and aviation sector, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean and Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev, who is on a working visit to Brussels.

During the meeting, they discussed the implementation of projects within the Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-T) and the addition of the Zangazur corridor to these networks in the future. The parties also discussed the issues related to holding the 2nd meeting of the high-level transport dialogue in Baku.

Rashad Nabiyev briefed the opposite side on the transport and digitalization projects implemented in Azerbaijan, including the importance of the Zangazur corridor, and the work done in the country's liberated territories.

Moreover, the sides highlighted that there is great potential for cooperation around the Middle Corridor, a multimodal transport route passing through the South Caucasus and Central Asia, adding that the corridor will open up certain opportunities for integrating the region into European and global supply chains.

The EU and Azerbaijan have cooperation in different sectors of the economy. The EU invested over $21.5 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy from 2012 to 2021. Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the EU amounted to $9.3 billion last year, which is 38 percent of the country’s foreign trade. The Delegation of the European Commission to Azerbaijan was opened in Baku in February 2008.

Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on December 31, 2020.

