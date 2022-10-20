Second day of int'l exhibitions in Baku kicks off [PHOTO]

20 October 2022 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The second day of international exhibitions in Baku has kicked off, Azernews reports.

The exhibitions include the 2nd Azerbaijan International "Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh" Exhibition (Rebuild Karabakh – 2022), the 27th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild – 2022) and the 14th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Water Supply, Sanitary and Swimming Pool (Aquatherm Baku – 2022).

Local and foreign companies along with German, Iranian, and Turkish national stands are in Baku to showcase their products. Over 300 companies from different countries are taking part in the exhibitions.

The Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Economic Zones is represented by a separate stand with extensive information about the economic zones created in Karabakh, investment opportunities and potential. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the Karabakh Development Fund, the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the AzVirt, a large construction company, and a number of other structures are also represented by stands.

The exhibitions are being held from October 19 to October 21.

