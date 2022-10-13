Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions short-term notes

13 October 2022 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has hosted an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million), Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, nine investors submitted 15 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 47.95 million manat ($28.2 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 96.60 manat or $56.82 (5.02 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of short-term notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 22, 2023.

