ICAO credits Azerbaijani aviation safety standards

5 October 2022 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has conducted another large-scale audit of the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission for compliance with international safety standards of civil aviation in Azerbaijan under the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program, Azernews reports.

During the audit, compliance with international safety standards and the organization of state control was consistently verified in eight critical elements, including legislation, organizational structure, flight operations control, aircraft airworthiness control, air navigation standards control, aerodrome operator control, certificate issuance, and air accident investigation.

According to the preliminary report of the Validation Committee, the effective implementation of the flight safety management system in Azerbaijan and compliance with ICAO standards were set at 80 percent. This figure is 5 percent above the global and European average set by ICAO by 2025, and at the same time, it is above the compliance rate of 66 percent determined by the last audit conducted in Azerbaijan in 2018.

In this regard, ICAO sent a letter to the Digital Development and Transport Ministry and congratulated the Government of Azerbaijan and the State Civil Aviation Agency for the success achieved. The letter also expressed willingness to discuss directions of activities for further enhancing the control capacity of the agency.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz