Baku, Islamabad discuss prospects of cooperation in SMBs [PHOTO]

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed prospects of cooperation in the small and medium businesses sector, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov with a delegation and business representatives of Pakistan's Information Technology and Telecommunications, held on the margins of the Azerbaijani-Pakistani Technology Forum.

"On the sidelines of Azerbaijani-Pakistani #TechForum met with delegation from #Pakistan Ministry of IT and Telecom @MoitOfficial and #business representatives. We exchanged views on future possible partnership opportunities and #KOBİA's planned activities to link #SMEs from both countries," Orkhan Mammadov tweeted.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various sectors of the economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $11.7 million in 2021.

