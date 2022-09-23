Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan discuss draft budget for next year [PHOTO]

23 September 2022 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov chaired an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers to discuss the draft state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 and the consolidated budget, as well as indicators of the consolidated budget for the next three years, the concept and projected indicators of the socio-economic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 and the next three years, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

Opening the meeting, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the memory of the servicemen who died during the suppression of a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, expressed deep condolences to their families and loved ones. It was noted that the entire responsibility for the tension lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

It was especially emphasized that strengthening the country's defense capability is one of the main and necessary issues facing the state. It was noted that strengthening the country's defense potential and the material and technical base of the army, providing it with modern military equipment and ammunition, as well as improving the social and working conditions of military personnel is one of the main areas of expenditure. The budget provides for this direction for the next year more than 5.3 billion manats.

It was also noted that, in general, the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2023 and the next 3 years were prepared in accordance with the strategy "Azerbaijan 2030: national priorities for socio-economic development", approved by the order of the head of state on February 2, 2021, and taking into account the goals contained in the "Strategy for socio-economic development for 2022-2026", approved by the head of state on July 22, 2022.

It was noted that in the state budget for 2023, 5.2 billion manats were allocated to finance projects and activities provided for by the Strategy.