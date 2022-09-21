WB to further support Azerbaijan's green economy transition - Country Manager

21 September 2022 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

World Bank will further support Azerbaijan in the green economy transition, the Country Manager for World Bank in Azerbaijan Sarah Michael told Trend.

"Green transition is a very high priority for us. This year we plan to introduce Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) in Azerbaijan," Sarah Michael said.

According to her, last year the World Bank introduced this analysis globally to help countries identify challenges and opportunities in the green transition.

"Last year we conducted such analysis in Turkey and Kazakhstan, this year we plan to do this in Azerbaijan. It will help us to see how we can support the country with the green transition," she said.

The World Bank's CCDRs are new core diagnostic reports that integrate climate change and development considerations. They will help countries prioritize the most impactful actions that can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and boost adaptation while delivering on broader development goals. CCDRs build on data and rigorous research and identify main pathways to reduce GHG emissions and climate vulnerabilities, including the costs and challenges as well as benefits and opportunities from doing so.

