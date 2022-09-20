Azerbaijan writes off martyrs' credit debts

20 September 2022 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Banks Association (ABA) has completely written off all credit obligations of the Azerbaijani servicemen, who became martyrs as a result of the provocation of the Armenian armed forces, Azernews reports citing the association.

This issue was discussed at an expanded meeting of the Presidium of ABA.

During the meeting, the issue of writing off debts was unanimously approved.

"The ABA members reiterated that the banking community of Azerbaijan, guided by the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the recommendations of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, will continue, as always, to be sensitive to martyr families and veterans, as well as military servicemen, who participated in the liberation of our fatherland from the Armenian occupation,” the association said.

Besides, according to the ABA, the members expressed their readiness to participate with all their resources in building a modern banking and financial infrastructure on the liberated lands.

The ABA was founded by commercial banks in 1990. Currently, its members are 26 banks and 5 non-banking organizations.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

