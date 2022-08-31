Sixteen teams from Azerbaijan participating in Teknofest in Turkiye

31 August 2022 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Sixteen Azerbaijani teams are participating in the Teknofest festival underway in Turkiye's Samsun city, Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rovshan Rustamov said, Azernews reports per Trend.

He noted that these teams are the winners of Teknofest Azerbaijan.

"Today there is very great interest in their technological solutions here. After Teknofest was held in Azerbaijan, we have received countless appeals, and we are convinced that our youth chooses the technological sector," he said.

Moreover, Turkish Health Institutes President Erhan Akdogan stated that the interest of young people in technology was once again witnessed at this year's Teknofest in Azerbaijan.

"A wonderful festival was held with the support of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan and Turkiye are fraternal countries with common roots and history. I was very glad to take part in the Teknofest festival in Baku," he said.

Teknofest, a festival of aviation, space, and technology, kicks off today in the Turkish city of Samsun. Various exhibitions and air shows will be organized at the festival to be held at Samsun Charshamba Airport from August 30 to September 4. The first day of the festival is dedicated to Turkiye's Victory Day celebrated on August 30.

The Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival has been held annually in Turkey since 2018 by the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkey, as well as the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation).

Azerbaijan participated in Teknofest for the first time in 2021. In addition, the festival was held in Azerbaijan for the first time in 2022.

