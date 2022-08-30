Azerbaijan's business delegation arrives in Russia's Bryansk

30 August 2022 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

A business delegation from Azerbaijan has arrived in Russia's Bryansk, Azernews reports, citing guberniya.tv.

"Representatives of four companies from a friendly country came to look for the right products and services that companies in the Bryansk region can offer," the statement reads.

The visit of Azerbaijani businessmen is taking place with the help of the export support program under the national project "Small and Medium Entrepreneurship". By the end of 2022, Bryansk Export Support Center will organize two more such meetings, with entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan and Abkhazia.

Worth noting that representatives of Russia's Chelyabinsk Region arrived in Azerbaijan for a business mission on August 29.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

