Azerbaijan to introduce 'single window' option for investors

28 July 2022 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan will prepare the Regulation for implementing investment activities by government agencies, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Law "On investment activities", signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on July 27.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers should prepare and submit a draft regulation for implementing investment activities by state bodies to the head of state within five months.

The Cabinet of Ministers was tasked with submitting proposals on digitization and providing investors with services based on the single window principle within three months, and proposals on stimulating investment activities within five months.

