Number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increases

19 July 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan grew as of July 1, 2022, Trend reports citing the report of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the report, this figure amounted to 687,011, up by 3.4 percent compared to the beginning of the year.

Besides, as of July 1, the number of active payers of VAT increased by 6.8 percent and reached 37,029, while the number of economic entities - by 2.4 percent - up to 187,680.

