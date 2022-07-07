Main importers of Azerbaijani non-oil production since beginning of 2022 revealed

7 July 2022 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye continues to be the leader in the sphere of import of Azerbaijani non-oil products, the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications told Trend.

According to the center, Azerbaijani non-oil exports to Türkiye amounted to $390.2 million from January through May 2022, while to Russia - $263.4 million.

Azerbaijani non-oil exports to Türkiye increased by 34.7 percent or $135.2 million, compared to the same period in 2021, and to Russia - decreased by 5.76 percent, or $16.1 million.

Georgia ($74.7 million dollars), Sweden ($66.4 million dollars) and the US ($44.5 million dollars) entered the five main countries - importers of Azerbaijani non-oil products in the reporting period.

Non-oil exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $1.2 billion and increased by $280.6 million or 30.9 percent from January through May 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

