Minister: Iran, Azerbaijan implement joint water, electricity projects

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian has said that Tehran and Baku are implementing joint projects in the water and electricity sectors.

He made the remarks speaking with journalists at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azernews reports.

He mentioned that within the framework of his visit to Azerbaijan, discussions on projects of Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions and hydroelectric power plants will be held.

“It is also planned to sign a document on cooperation between the two countries,” he added.

The minister added that talks will be held in various directions, including renewable energy sources, the connection of power grids of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, and other areas of mutual interest.

Moreover, Mehrabian underlined that one of the priorities of the current Iranian government is the development of relations with the neighboring countries.

“Azerbaijan is one of Iran’s good neighbors, and numerous meetings between officials of the two countries show that both sides have a firm will for the comprehensive development of cooperation,” he said.

In 2016, Azerbaijan and Iran agreed to build the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions and hydroelectric power plants on the Araz River. They have a total capacity of over 1.6 billion cubic meters. It will have the capacity to generate 716 million kW-hour of electricity per year. These hydro junctions and hydroelectric power plants will allow both sides to share the Araz River's water and energy resources.

After liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation in the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over a 132-km section of the Azerbaijani-Iran border. The re-establishment of control over the state border opened up new prospects for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran in 2021 was $440.8 million.

