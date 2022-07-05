Azerbaijan, World Bank mull outlook for bilateral cooperation

5 July 2022 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed the outlook for bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Central Bank Chairman Taleh Kazimov with the World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde.

"We exchanged opinions with Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia (@WorldBankECA) about the outlook for cooperation between the Republic of #Azerbaijan and the #WorldBank today," Kazimov wrote on his official Twitter page.

Azerbaijan joined the WB in 1992. Since then, the bank has financed over 50 projects with total commitments of $4.4 billion. It started economic cooperation in Azerbaijan to help increase the country’s institutional capacity and build efficient oil reserves management. The WB has always supported the large-scale reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

