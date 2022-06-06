Baku discusses energy cooperation with various countries, organizations [PHOTO]

6 June 2022 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has held a number of meetings within the Baku Energy Week, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting with the Director of Energy Policy at DG ENER Cristina Lobillo Borrero, the parties discussed issues on the agenda of the energy dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

The sides positively assessed the first meeting held in May in accordance with the agreement reached between Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in the framework of this year's meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Speaking about the directions of energy dialogue covering the production and export of natural gas, green energy, and hydrogen, the parties emphasized the importance of joint cooperation on a single platform for the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Moreover, during the meeting held with the TAP AG Managing Director Luca Schieppati, the sides discussed the possible supplies increase and the pipeline expansion.

They exchanged views on the prospects for the gradual expansion of TAP based on the results of market tests and the transportation of hydrogen.

The minister also held a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto. They discussed the gas supply from Azerbaijan in the future and the expansion of cooperation with MOL.

Additionally, the latest implementation of the IGB was assessed during the meeting with Bulgarian Energy Minister Aleksandar Nikolov.

They stated that the IGB will be ready for commercial operation in early September and the transportation of Azerbaijani gas through this pipeline will give an impetus to the development of energy cooperation between the two countries.

