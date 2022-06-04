Azerbaijan starts preliminary exploration work at gold deposit in Zangilan district

4 June 2022 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Preliminary exploration and appraisal works have begun at the Vezhnali gold deposit in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Head of the National Geological Exploration Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Ali Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to him, the stage of preliminary assessment can be completed within six months.

