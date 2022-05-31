"TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan" Aerospace and Technology Festival held under general sponsorship of Azercell came to end [PHOTO]

31 May 2022 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Innovative services and solutions, presented by leader operator’s “Digital Life Studio” were met with great interest

The first "TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan" Aerospace and Technology Festival, jointly organized by Turkish Technological Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkey and with the general sponsorship of Azercell has come to an end on May,29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Ladies Mehriban Aliyeva and Emine Erdogan, Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry Aziz Sanjar, “TEKNOFEST” Chairman of the Board and the Head of the Board of Trustees of T3 Foundation Selcuk Bayraktar, Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey Mustafa Varank attended the event which engulfed the Turkic world with the sense of joy and contentment.

General sponsor of “TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan” Azercell presented a special “Digital Life Studio” at the festival. On the first day of the event, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and other official guests accompanied by the President of “Azercell Telecom” LLC Zarina Zeynalova visited the company's stand, where they got acquainted with innovative products and technological solutions.

During the festival more than 1200 visitors took a digital tour of the company's services at the “Digital Life Studio”. "Smart City" concept, innovative solutions in e-reading, entertainment, art and cinema, that were presented by Azercell in line with its strategic purpose of “Easing connectivity, empowering lives ", were met by visitors with a great interest. “Azercell Life and Azercell Academy” corner of the stand served to raise the awareness of the young visitors about the educational programs and job opportunities at Azercell. The visitors who joined the augmented reality journey in Azercell's "Digital Life Studio" were presented gifts and souvenirs. President of “Azercell Telecom” LLC Zarina Zeynalova personally welcomed the children of martyrs who visited Company’s stand on May 29 with special gifts.

During these four days of festival more than ten thousand people attended TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan, the most memorable event of the year, and got acquainted with innovative projects of public and private institutions of Azerbaijan and Turkey. Within the framework of this festival, which aimed at discovering young talents, 8 technological competitions, 3 international events were held. The winning teams were awarded by the presidents and other official guests.

TEKNOFEST, celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, aims to promote aviation, space industry, digital economy among young people, foster entrepreneurship in these spheres, reveal the knowledge and skills of young engineers, as well as introduce national technologies to the public.

