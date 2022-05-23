Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions notes

23 May 2022 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has hosted an auction for short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) with a circulation period of 84 days, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the CBA, seven investors submitted ten bids during the auction.

The total amount of the bids at nominal prices reached 121.7 million manat ($71.67 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.3244 manat or $58.45 (2.92 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

The maturity date of the bonds is August 15, 2022.

