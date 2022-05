19 May 2022 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The UK Upstream Technologies LP company has announced the liquidation of its representative office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Vergilar newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the newspaper, the creditors will be able to submit their claims within two months to the following address: Tabriz Street 21, Narimanov district, Baku.

