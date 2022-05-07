By Trend

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is keen to provide long-term financing to support private sector investments in Azerbaijan, Ivana Fernandes Duarte, IFC’s Regional Manager for the South Caucasus said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

She pointed out that IFC is well-positioned to work with the government in terms of structuring pilot public-private partnership projects.

"Also, we are optimistic that our advisory support in the offshore wind space will help bolster the country’s renewable energy sector and will support further application of best international practices in the process of the selection and award of renewable energy projects in general. Finally, IFC is keen to provide long-term financing to support private sector investments in Azerbaijan, and in particular in renewable energy sector, where significant expansion is expected in the future," added Duarte.

