By Trend

Chinar-Service company commercial production company (CPC) has been given the status of a resident of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, Trend reports with reference to Economy Ministry.

The new resident will implement the project "Production of compressed nitrogen, oxygen, argon and liquid helium" on the territory of a chemical industrial park with an area of ​​1.5 hectares.

It is planned to create 70 workplaces at the enterprise with an investment cost of 13.3 million manat ($7.8 million).

Currently, there are 28 residents in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz