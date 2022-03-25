By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 20.8 percent in January-February 2022, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

In the first two months, the volume of production in the oil and gas sector also increased by 1.4 percent.

Industrial products worth AZN 13.1 billion ($7.7bn) were produced, which is by 4.6 percent more compared to the same months of 2021.

Some 72.9 percent of the industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 22.4 percent in the manufacturing sector, 4.2 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.5 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector drop by 6.4 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 17.8 percent.

The volume of production in the sector of production, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 5.1 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal increased by 12.8 percent.

Additionally, the production of construction materials in the manufacturing sector grew by 83.8 percent, electronic equipment by 78.2 percent, furniture by 75.9 percent, chemical products by 48.3 percent, pharmaceutical products by 42.6 percent, computers, electronic and optical products by 39.6 percent, printing products by 37 percent, oil products by 25.4 percent, rubber and plastic products by 23.2 percent and food products by 14.1 percent.

In the meantime, production in the sphere of installation and repair of machinery and equipment dropped by 9.7 percent, textile production by 11.2 percent, tobacco products by 10.3 percent and wood processing industry by 27.8 percent.

