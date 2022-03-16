By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) are working to draw up a roadmap to explore the potential of offshore wind energy in the country within the framework of joint cooperation.

State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources Director Tabriz Ammayev made the remarks during a media tour of Garadagh, Trend reported.

He noted that work is underway to sign agreements with a number of private companies for cooperation in this direction. In this regard, he recalled that a memorandum of understanding was signed with the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar on cooperation in the sphere of integrated renewable energy at sea on March 15.

"It is planned to carry out research work in the field of production and export of electricity, also further development of Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy within the framework of this memorandum," he said.

BP's solar power plant

Ammayev added that the project for the construction of BP's solar power plant in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil will cost nearly $200 million.

He stated that research is being conducted as part of the signed agreement for the construction of a solar power plant.

"Besides, it’s planned to restore small hydroelectric power plants in Karabakh. To date, four small hydropower plants have already been restored. This year, it’s also planned to build about five small hydroelectric power plants," he said.

The agency's director underlined that one of the main priorities in Azerbaijan's energy sector development is the implementation of projects jointly with the private sector. He added that a number of similar projects are planned to be implemented as part of Azerbaijan's socio-economic development strategy until 2030.

Garadagh solar power plant

Speaking about the Garadagh solar power plant, Ammayev noted that this plant will generate 500 million kWh of electricity per year.

He added that the construction of this power plant will reduce gas consumption by 110 million cubic meters and emissions into the environment by 200,000 tons.

"At the first stage, it’s planned to create nearly 700 jobs at this power plant. Since the plant will be built on the basis of high technologies, about 30 additional jobs can be opened," he said.

The official also mentioned that the electricity produced at this solar power plant will be included in the overall energy balance of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, he noted that the solar power plant is scheduled to be put into operation by the end of the first half of 2023.

"The solar power plant will provide electricity to about 110,000 households. The area of the territory where the power plant will be located will be 550 hectares. More than 500,000 solar panels are planned to be installed on this territory," he said.

Ammayev also added that the investment cost of the project will be about $225 million.

Electricity generation from solid waste

Moreover, he noted that a project to generate electricity from solid waste is planned to be implemented in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city within the memorandum signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Company and UAE’s Masdar company.

He stressed that currently, the work is underway to prepare technical documentation for this project.

"The implementation of such and a number of other energy projects in Azerbaijan strengthens the role of our country as a player with a sustainable economy and stable macroeconomics. We see that major global energy companies are interested in investing and implementing projects in Azerbaijan, and we continue to receive proposals and recommendations from them," he said.

