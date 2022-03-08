By Trend

Kazakhstan is working on agreements to send cargo along the Aktau/Kuryk-Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh government.

The issue was discussed during a meeting of the Operational Headquarters for anti-crisis measures chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.

At the meeting, logistical issues regarding Kazakhstan’s cargo transportation were considered. In particular, the Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev informed about on the negotiations and agreements reached with foreign partners.

"As regards the development of transit and logistics potential, agreements are currently being worked out with partners in the direction of cargo along the Aktau/Kuryk-Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route. The tariff issues are also being addressed," Uskenbayev said.

