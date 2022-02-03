By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani delegation consisting of representatives from the economy, energy and agriculture ministries, as well as entrepreneurs, have paid the working visit to Kyrgyzstan.

During the visit, the delegation met and held discussions with a number of Kyrgyz officials.

During the meeting with acting Kyrgyz Investment Minister Nuradil Bayasov, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov emphasized the importance of developing bilateral economic relations. He briefed on Azerbaijan's successful reforms, favorable business and investment climate, as well as the investment potential of the country's liberated lands.

In turn, the Kyrgyz minister stressed that his country is interested in expanding economic cooperation with Azerbaijan. He also noted the possibility of implementing joint projects.

The parties exchanged views on the development of an investment partnership.

Moreover, during the meeting with Kyrgyz economy and trade deputy minister Kanat Abdrakhmanov, the parties discussed the direction of the development of trade and economic relations.

During the visit to Bishkek, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with the political and economic research department of the presidential administration head Almaz Isanov, Deputy Agriculture Minister Azamat Mukashev, Deputy Digital Development Minister Ainura Tuibayeva, Deputy Energy Minister Tilek Aytaliev, and other officials, to discuss the possibilities of expanding ties in various economic sectors.

At the same time, a business meeting was held with the participation of officials and businessmen from both countries.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov stressed opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, industry, trade, investment and other spheres. He invited representatives of the Kyrgyz private sector to take advantage of the favorable business environment created in Azerbaijan and participate in business projects.

Acting Investment Minister Nuradil Bayasov expressed his opinion on the development of bilateral cooperation.

The business meeting included presentations on the trade, investment and tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. The event continued with bilateral meetings of business circles.

In the course of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the Bishkek special economic zone.

The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan amounted to $9 million in 2021.

Earlier, the two countries agreed to boost ties by activating the work of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, and by paying attention to the issues of mutual exports and imports of goods and products from Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

