Azerbaijan and Iran have decided to step up efforts to meet the electricity needs of liberated lands, the Energy Ministry has reported.

The decision was made during a Joint Technical Commission meeting on the completion of the construction of the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions and hydroelectric power plants.

It should be noted that the meeting was held on January 18-19 at the Giz Galasi hydro junction to discuss the implementation of the tasks assigned to the Commission.

During the meeting, the parties also agreed to speed up the construction of hydropower junctions and hydropower plants, which are critical in supplying irrigation water to agricultural areas.

According to the agreement "on cooperation in the field of continuation of the construction and operation of the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro-junctions and hydroelectric power plants on the Araz River between Azerbaijan and Iran, the use of energy and water resources", the parties discussed completed and future works and reached a number of agreements on the agenda items.

In 2016, Azerbaijan and Iran agreed to build the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions and hydroelectric power plants on the Araz River. They have a total capacity of over 1.6 billion cubic meters. It will have the capacity to generate 716 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

These hydro junctions and hydroelectric power plants will allow both sides to share the Araz River's water and energy resources.

After liberating its lands from Armenian occupation in a 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of a 132-kilometer stretch of the Azerbaijan-Iran border. The re-establishment of control over the state border opened up new avenues and prospects for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Iran's trade turnover in 2020 was $339.1 million. In the first 11 months of 2021, this figure was $390.4 million.

