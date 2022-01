By Trend

Since the beginning of income tax reforms in early 2019 in Azerbaijan, there has been an increase of up to 283,000 in the total number of employment contracts, including an increase of more than 233,000 in the number of employment contracts in the non-oil private sector, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz