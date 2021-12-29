By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerishig OJSC has stated that nine 35 kV substations will be built in Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha under the city's general plan.

This was stated at the briefing dedicated to Azerishig's innovations implemented during the year, and to the work done on the liberated territories.

Speaking about the substations to be built, it was noted that six of them are under construction, while the construction and installation work at three substations is nearing completion.

"The electrical wires of the substations will be laid underground. For the first time, through these digital control centers, it will be possible to manage data from the substation to the subscriber's meter, including online meter data," the company stated.

The company also mentioned that the work is also continuing in Kalbajar city, adding that most of the military units are already supplied with electricity.

"More than 70 percent of the new 35 kV lines from Gulabird to the Lachin corridor have been laid, as well as towards Minkand via the Lachin corridor. The works are continuing," the company stated.

It was noted that 36 online appeals were received from the Karabakh region in connection with the power supply network in 2021.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will reconstruct its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

President Ilham Aliyev in one of his interviews stated that a new housing complex for 25 houses will be built within a year, a maximum of one and a half years, and it will be possible already to return people to Shusha.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

