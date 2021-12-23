By Ayya Lmahamad

A number of agreements were signed on the results of the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum held in Baku on December 22.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez signed a protocol following the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkey energy forum and a memorandum of understanding on the supply of natural gas.

Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev and Fatih Donmez signed an agreement on cooperation in the mining industry.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of mining was signed between State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources Chairman Samir Gurbanov, AzerGold CJSC Head Zakir Ibrahimov, and Director-General of the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry's Mineral Research and Exploration General Directorate Yasin Erdogan.

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of earth sciences was signed between the head of the National Geological Exploration Service of the Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, Ali Aliyev, and Yasin Erdogan.

A protocol on cooperation was also signed between Azerenergy OJSC President Baba Rzayev and Turkiye Elektrik Iletim AS Director-General Orhan Kaldirim.

The Baku-hosted 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez.

The energy forum was established to ensure more rapid and effective strategic energy cooperation within the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

