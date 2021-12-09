By Trend

A platform for the exchange of information in the field of cybersecurity in the banking sector can be created in Azerbaijan, the head of the IT department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Anar Guliyev said at the 5th International Banking Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"We do not exclude that such a platform will be created in the future by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in cooperation with other banks. This decision will allow the CBA to exchange information with other banks in the field of cybersecurity and facilitate the exchange of information between partner organizations in this area," he said.

Guliyev also noted that the Central Bank can help banks create a similar platform so that they can inform each other about cyber-attacks in the financial sector.

