The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania increased by 52.21 percent in January-October 2021.

Azerbaijani Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev made the remarks during the meeting with newly-appointed Romanian ambassador Vasile Soare.

The minister stressed that the Azerbaijani and Romanian presidents' mutual visits and the cooperation documents signed facilitated the development of bilateral relations.

Babayev stated that during the past period more than 60 documents on cooperation were signed between Azerbaijan and Romania. He added that bilateral ties are expanding on the basis of strategic partnership.

The parties noted the successful activity of Romanian companies in Azerbaijan. They also discussed the activities of the joint Azerbaijani-Romanian commission on trade-economic ties and scientific-technical cooperation.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War and the liberation of its territories, the minister noted that large-scale construction work is being carried out there.

In turn, the ambassador emphasized that Romania is interested in expanding relations with Azerbaijan. He was informed about the social reforms carried out in the country.

Vasile Soare stressed that he would spare no effort to develop bilateral cooperation during his diplomatic career.

Additionally, the parties focused on the current state and prospects of developing Azerbaijani-Romanian relations, and the activities of the joint commission.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $187.5 million, including export of $110.1 million and import of $77.3 million in the first 10 months of 2021.

