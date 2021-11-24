By Trend

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is discussing an opportunity to support Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy in developing a low-carbon and climate-resilient pathway for the power generation sector, to support Azerbaijan in curbing greenhouse gas emissions in line with its commitments under the Paris Agreement, Kamola Makhmudova, EBRD head in Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

She noted that the EBRD has been supporting the activities of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Authority (AERA), including the development of its legal framework (primary and secondary legislation) and the building of AERA’s capacity, in line with best international practices and the country’s strategic roadmap for the development of utilities, which was approved on 6 December 2016.

"In addition, through renewable energy developments, the EBRD is heavily involved in supporting the country’s decarbonization agenda. The Bank currently spearheads Azerbaijan’s efforts to launch the first tendering of renewable energy projects via competitive auctions and the development of a regulatory framework for distributed renewable energy projects," noted Makhmudova.



