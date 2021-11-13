By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Nov.1
|
1,7
|
non-working day
|
1,7
|
Nov.2
|
1,7
|
non-working day
|
1,7
|
Nov.3
|
1,7
|
Nov. 10
|
1,7
|
Nov.4
|
1,7
|
Nov. 11
|
1,7
|
Nov.5
|
1,7
|
Nov. 12
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0246 manats.
The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0131 and amounted to 1.9548.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Nov.1
|
1,9632
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.2
|
1,9725
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.3
|
1,9691
|
Nov. 10
|
1,9693
|
Nov.4
|
1,9712
|
Nov. 11
|
1,9505
|
Nov.5
|
1,9638
|
Nov. 12
|
1,9447
|
Average weekly
|
1,9679
|
Average weekly
|
1,9548
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0003 manats.
The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0238. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001 (0.42 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Nov.1
|
0,0239
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.2
|
0,0237
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.3
|
0,0237
|
Nov. 10
|
0,024
|
Nov.4
|
0,0237
|
Nov. 11
|
0,0239
|
Nov.5
|
0,0237
|
Nov. 12
|
0,0237
|
Average weekly
|
0,0237
|
Average weekly
|
0,0238
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.004 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1724. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0042 manat (2.37 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Nov.1
|
0,1771
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.2
|
0,178
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.3
|
0,1769
|
Nov. 10
|
0,1745
|
Nov.4
|
0,1762
|
Nov. 11
|
0,1722
|
Nov.5
|
0,1751
|
Nov. 12
|
0,1705
|
Average weekly
|
0,1766
|
Average weekly
|
0,1724
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz