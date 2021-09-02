By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Tax Service has paid about AZN 4.2 million ($2.4 million) to 245 entrepreneurs who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the 44-day war in 2020, the service reported on September 1.

The compensations were made under the presidential decree signed on July 2021 to eliminate the damages caused to civilians and state-owned vehicles and businesses during the war.

Under another decree dated November 6, 2020, a state committee was established to investigate and assess the damages inflicted on properties.

In line with the state committee working group's evaluations, 294 business entities suffering from Armenia's shelling during the war received compensation worth AZN 4.7 million ($2.7 million).

The State Tax Service under the Economy Ministry continues paying the rest of the amount to the affected entrepreneurs.

It should be noted that during the 44-day war, the Armenian armed forces bombed Azerbaijan’s peaceful towns and villages outside the war zone. As a result, civilians and businesses in those areas were severely damaged, and their normal business activities were disrupted.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5 million) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the last year's war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

---

