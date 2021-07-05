By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's satellite opertor Azercosmos OJSC, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Chinese Satelliteherd, a high-tech company involved in commercial activities in China's space industry.

Under the cooperation agreement, Satelliteherd installed a 4.2-meter diameter groud satellite antenna at Azercosmos' Main Satellite Control Center. Satelliteherd will use this satellite antenna to monitor between satellites and satellite networks operating in the space arena, check satellite status, acquire telemetry data, and properly monitor satellites.

Thus, Satelliteherd, a company with extensive experience in space technology, will provide reliable and advanced solutions to receive accurate signals from satellites.

Satelliteherd's Executive Vice President of International Business Licheng Yang emphasized that the unique and advantageous location of Azercosmos's main satellite control center will allow the company to provide more reliable services for commercial satellites.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence. The company has exported services worth $45.1 million to 33 countries in 2020. The main countries to which Azercosmos exported services in 2020 were France, UK, the USA, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreements with various organizations such as the View Satellite Network, SatADSL, Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite. Azercosmos has signed a commercial agreement with a number of Turkish and Kyrgyz channels as well.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz