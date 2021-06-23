By Trend

Azerbaijan is looking for additional radio channels with a frequency range 470-694 MHz in the border regions of other countries, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Communications Administration.

The statement was made during a working meeting of the organization's project group, which was also attended by representatives of the communications administrations of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

“During the meeting, as part of commissioning of electronic broadcasting services at 694-790 MHz, the participants focused on the issue of searching for additional channels in the 470-694 MHz range that can be used for land mobile services to compensate for losses in the radio frequency spectrum,” said the statement.

“Moreover, the degree of readiness of communications administrations to provide information on additional channels to the Executive Committee by July 1, 2021 was considered,” the statement said.

The next meeting of the project team is scheduled for July 19, 2021.

