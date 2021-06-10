By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is an initiator and active participant in international and regional transport projects, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said.

Addressing the meeting with TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat Aset Asavbayev on June 9, the minister stressed the importance of Azerbaijan’s partnership within TRACECA.

He noted that the implementation of transport capacities of the participating countries has further increased the transit and logistics attractiveness of the region, promoted multimodal transport, intensified economic, trade and cultural ties and strengthened economic potential.

Moreover, the parties discussed the work done to improve and develop transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan. It was noted that Azerbaijan’s strategic location at the intersection of international corridors and large-scale investments allowed the implementation of large-scale transport and infrastructure projects in the country.

The minister said that the measures taken for the development of regional transport corridors and the reconstruction of roads and rail lines in accordance with international standards contributed not only to strengthening the transit potential of Azerbaijan but also to increasing the competitiveness of TRACECA.

In turn, the secretary-general emphasized the role of the international transport corridor in promoting transportation between member countries and strengthening economic partnership, noting that the work done has become an important part of the Eurasia transport map.

The parties discussed issues of increasing the competitiveness and efficiency of TRACECA international transport corridor, expanding its coverage, increasing the efficiency of transportation through the use of digitalization.

It should be noted that in 2020, TRACECA transported 35.5 million tons of cargo through Azerbaijan, including 7.5 million tons or 21.2 percent of transit cargo.

Established in 1993, TRACECA is an international transport program involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasian, and Central Asia region (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan).

