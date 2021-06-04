By Ayya Lmahamad

Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev has said that Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Serbia tripled in 2021 a result of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Meeting with newly appointed Serbian Ambassador Dragan Vladisavljevic, the minister underlined the great potential for expanding bilateral ties between the two countries.

The minister expressed confidence that companies from friendly countries, as well as Serbian companies, would take an active part in the reconstruction work in these territories. He reminded that Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale construction work in territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war.

He stressed the importance of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and Serbia in 2013 and the Joint Strategic Partnership Action Plan signed in 2018, in the development of bilateral relations.

Speaking about the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, Babayev added that the main priorities for further bilateral trade and economic cooperation development will be discussed at the 6th meeting of the commission.

In turn, Vladisavljevic said he would contribute to the further expansion of relations between the two countries at the level of strategic partnership.

The sides discussed expanding economic, social, scientific, cultural and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Serbia and future cooperation.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.2 million during the first four months of the year. In addition, total turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia in 2020 amounted to $9 million.

