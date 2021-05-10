By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Apr.26
|
1.7
|
May 3
|
1.7
|
Apr.27
|
1.7
|
May 4
|
1.7
|
Apr.28
|
1.7
|
May 5
|
1.7
|
Apr.29
|
1.7
|
May 6
|
1.7
|
Apr.30
|
1.7
|
May 7
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.025 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.049. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0083 (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Apr.26
|
2.059
|
May 3
|
2.0431
|
Apr.27
|
2.0525
|
May 4
|
2.0469
|
Apr.28
|
2.0529
|
May 5
|
2.0439
|
Apr.29
|
2.0618
|
May 6
|
2.0403
|
Apr.30
|
2.0602
|
May 7
|
2.0515
|
Average weekly
|
2.0573
|
Average weekly
|
2.0681
The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0004 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0228. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency grew by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Apr.26
|
0.0227
|
May 3
|
0.0226
|
Apr.27
|
0.0227
|
May 4
|
0.0226
|
Apr.28
|
0.0227
|
May 5
|
0.0227
|
Apr.29
|
0.0229
|
May 6
|
0.0227
|
Apr.30
|
0.0227
|
May 7
|
0.0229
|
Average weekly
|
0.0227
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0013 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2051. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0004 manat (0.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Apr.26
|
0.2018
|
May 3
|
0.205
|
Apr.27
|
0.2051
|
May 4
|
0.2056
|
Apr.28
|
0.2066
|
May 5
|
0.2044
|
Apr.29
|
0.2073
|
May 6
|
0.2041
|
Apr.30
|
0.2067
|
May 7
|
0.2052
|
Average weekly
|
0.2055
|
Average weekly
|
0.2063